Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,480,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.