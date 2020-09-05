Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 557,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.