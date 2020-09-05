Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

LIN traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

