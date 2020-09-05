Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

DORM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.73. 81,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,100. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

