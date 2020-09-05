Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

NYSE GS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.94. 3,652,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average is $193.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

