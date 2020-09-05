Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90. Insiders sold 47,564 shares of company stock worth $8,401,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.