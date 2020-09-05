Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 828,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

