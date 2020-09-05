Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09.

