Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,866. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

