Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 242.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,710,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $18.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,234. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

