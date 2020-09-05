Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 562,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1,051.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.