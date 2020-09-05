Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,795. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.