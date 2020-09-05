Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $111.08. 3,138,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,178. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

