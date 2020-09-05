Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. 2,038,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,630. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.