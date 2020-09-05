Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $148.80. 779,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

