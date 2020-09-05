Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

TMUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

