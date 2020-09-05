Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.56. The stock had a trading volume of 383,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

