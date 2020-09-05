Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

