Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,920,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,066,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,051,000 after acquiring an additional 496,038 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 538,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 1,872,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,797. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

