Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.