Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 13,155,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,317,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

