Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

