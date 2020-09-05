Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.69 ($30.22).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €23.23 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.80. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.