Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.69 ($30.22).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.23 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.80. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

