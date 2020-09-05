Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Evotec has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

