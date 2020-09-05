Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stake Boosted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220,201 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 724,329 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 536.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 141,972 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

