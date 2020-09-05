Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook stock opened at $282.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

