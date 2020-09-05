Fantom (FTM) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Fantom has a total market cap of $71.39 million and $13.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00107655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.01608775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00185998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00173185 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,099,629,018 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

