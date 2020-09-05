First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of FGBI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $28,739.82. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

