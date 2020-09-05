First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,142 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.43. 768,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,050. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.