First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,367 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,266,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,752,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,940,371. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

