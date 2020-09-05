First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,453 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 710,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $123.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.