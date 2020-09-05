First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $15,709,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.70. 2,920,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.