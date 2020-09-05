First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,133 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. 11,448,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,739. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.