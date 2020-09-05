First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536,121 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

WY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. 5,325,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

