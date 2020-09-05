First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.00. 214,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,191. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $251.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

