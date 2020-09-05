First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.23. 1,589,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,158. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

