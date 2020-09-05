First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3,351.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,688 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 569,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 290,556 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.