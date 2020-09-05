First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $679.62. The company had a trading volume of 618,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.