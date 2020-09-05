First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

AXP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,221. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

