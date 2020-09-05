First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after acquiring an additional 569,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. 3,227,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

