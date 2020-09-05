First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Centene worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

