First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $25.03 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of East West Bancorp worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 115.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 247,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 671,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,284. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

