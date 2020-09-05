First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CoreSite Realty worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. 332,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,159. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

