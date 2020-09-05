First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,088,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded down $42.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $973.02. 3,466,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,595.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,646.11 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.77 and a 200 day moving average of $740.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

