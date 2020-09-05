First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,909 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.21. 3,643,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,283. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.