First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,476 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Msci worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $12.28 on Friday, reaching $348.18. 544,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,634. Msci Inc has a one year low of $210.34 and a one year high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

