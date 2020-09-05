First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 609,240 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,240 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,343. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.