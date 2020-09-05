First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 105.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,335 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.00. 810,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,461. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.