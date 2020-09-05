First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,827 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $301.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.34. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $324.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

